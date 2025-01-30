Community champions honoured at special awards evening at Skegness Academy

Nominated champions with Skegness Academy staff.

Community champions have been honoured for their selfless commitment to the Skegness Academy, the town and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celebration Evening was held last night to honor those nominated for making a significant impact within the school and the broader Skegness community.

The event brought together outstanding individuals who were nominated by members of the local community before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominated champions included both parents of Skegness Academy students and students themselves, each recognised for their outstanding contributions, dedication, and support in various capacities.

Mrs Oldfield, Mr Gissendorf (Principal), Coun Adrian Findley (Mayor) and Mrs Ferrier..

A highlight of the evening was the attendance of Skegness Mayor Coun Adrian Findley, who joined the celebration to show his support for the local heroes who help make Skegness a better place for everyone.

Skegness Rotary was also represented at the event, with their representatives eager to continue their collaboration with the Academy to promote life skills and workability skills amongst students.

The Royal British Legion was also welcomed to the event to celebrate the success and involvement of the Skegness Academy with the Poppy Appeal 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three outstanding individuals from the nominations were selected to receive a £25 voucher for the local restaurant, No. 9, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the community. The prize was a small gesture to acknowledge their invaluable contributions.

Skegness Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiserTracy Turner (second right) and Academy staff.

These prizes were awarded to Sean Kirby for his dedication and commitment to being a community sport champion, Tracy Turner for supporting the Skegness community and the Poppy Appeal 2024 and, finally, to Skegness Academy student Thomas Shaw for supporting community events, fundraising, and raising awareness of Tourette’s.

A special thank you was extended to Best Day Ever Party Supplies for kindly providing the vibrant balloons that added a festive touch to the evening, enhancing the atmosphere of celebration and gratitude.

The event was also supported by the Academy’s Head Boy and Head Girl, Jaydon Williams, and Rogue Li whose leadership and assistance were integral to the evening’s success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their support and dedication to the event were greatly appreciated.

Mr Gissendorf (Principal) and Thomas Shaw (winner of a voucher).

Mr Gissendorf, Principal, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you for your hard work and dedication. You are the heart and soul of our community. Let us continue to support and uplift each other, building a brighter future together”.

Skegness Academy would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to making the Celebration Evening a memorable and meaningful occasion.

The Academy looks forward to continuing to strengthen its connections with the local community and celebrating the outstanding individuals who help shape the success of our students and our town.