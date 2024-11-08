Coun Sarah Devereaux presents the Youth Champion Award to Summer Willets.

A 15-year-old fundraiser has received recognition for helping to make East Lindsey a great place to live, work, and visit.

Summer Willets, of Skegness, received the Youth Champion award at the first ever East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards.

She has been fundraising since the age of eight, raising over £42,000 for charities in in the resort.

Organisers of the awards described her as ‘an inspiration to many who loves to make people smile’.

Coun Sarah Devereux with winners (from left) Sam Brown, Summer Willets, Derek Ashton, Coun Craig Leyland, Maureen Geeson, Jill Makinson-Sanders.

The Skegness Grammar School student, who was Carnival Queen for five years until this year, said: "I am overwhelmed to receive this award and recognition from East Lindsey District Council.

"The support I receive for my charity work is just incredible and I am so happy that I get to help through the kindness and generosity of so many others"

Her mum, Katie Willetts, said: "I am so proud of Summer and her dedication to helping others. She really couldn't do it without the incredible support from local businesses, friends and family that have and continue to support her over the last seven years.

"So a huge thank you needs to go out to all those people, too."

East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards

The awards attracted over 300 nominations.

Other winners are:

Sam Brown, Outstanding Achievement Award

Bundles of Joy Louth Baby Bank, Group Champion

Derek Ashton, Individual Champion

Highly commended:

Dakota Hammond, Youth Champion

June and Denvor, Outstanding Achievement

Winthorpe Community Partnership and West Torrington Community Action Group, Group Champion

Donna Powell, Individual Champion

Sam Brown is known for his determination to raise money for various charities. He has raised thousands of pounds, including over £26,000 for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance by driving his vintage tractor 375 miles in six days during the Tour de Lincolnshire.

Bundles of Joy supports local families with everything a baby needs from birth to early years. They provide a listening ear, signposting services, and distribute the Household Support Fund to local families.

Derek Ashton is passionate about helping the Horncastle community. His voluntary contributions over the years, often done with great humility, have made a significant impact.

Details on the Highly Commended winners are:

Dakota Hammond spends her free time picking litter in Coningsby, fundraising, and visiting elderly neighbours to ensure they are not lonely.

June and Denvor organize the 1940s weekend in Alford, an event that teaches younger people about history and benefits local tourism.

Winthorpe Community Partnership and West Torrington Community Action Group run the community centre and charity shop, offering activities like coffee mornings, knit and natter sessions, and lunch clubs.

Donna Powell has been a dedicated volunteer in Tattershall, particularly for local bingo nights, often buying prizes to ensure a great selection.

Each winner received a £50 voucher, and highly commended individuals received a £25 voucher, all to be spent locally, along with a trophy and certificate.

Coun Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “I am delighted to congratulate all the winners and highly commended individuals of the East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards. Your dedication and hard work truly make East Lindsey a wonderful place to live, work, and visit. A special thank you to Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, for his fantastic role as the compere for the evening, you have helped to make this event a memorable celebration of our community spirit. This recognition highlights the incredible contributions of our local champions and the positive impact they have on our community.”

Organisers would also like to thank the sponsors – South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery, Magna Vitae, MKM, Micronclean, Bud & Bloom, Seacroft flowers, Tillow & Co, Horncastle Florist, Willow House, Scentiments Floral Designs, the Flowers Shop and Flower by Maxine.