Coun Helen Staples. Photo Boston Borough Council

A crowdfunding scheme providing support for good causes across south and east Lincolnshire has raised £149,887 over the last two years.

The South and East Lincolnshire Crowdfund launched in 2023 and has now supported 15 community projects across Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland.

The scheme is run by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership which is made up of the three councils covering the areas in question.

The partnership has a £34,000 contract with Spacehive Ltd which maintains and operates the crowdfunding scheme – and this money is split between the three district councils.

At a cabinet meeting at Boston Borough Council this week ( on September 17), councillors noted the progress of the scheme and supported its continuation.

The overall project total value is £149,887 and the total crowd contribution was £77,117.

Coun Helen Staples (Independent), portfolio holder for housing and communities, said the scheme has been very successful.

The councillor, who repesents the Fishtoft ward, said: “Without the buy-in and contributions from the community, these projects would not be able to proceed.

“The scheme has supported projects across the partnership, with a total value of £149,887.

“This represents a strong return for investment and has been very successful.

“Boston has seen a number of successful projects over the last five years including culture events and community projects.”

Boston Borough Council invests in the scheme on a 1 to 4 ratio, meaning that for every £1 the council pledges to the project, the crowd contributes £4.

The district council has £11,000 of funding left which it will put towards future projects.

For South Holland District Council every £1 pledged, is matched by £4.60.

It currently has £14,000 of funding left to put towards future projects.

East Lindsey District Council hasn’t yet provided an update on its scheme.

Coun Dale Broughton (Independent), the leader of Boston Borough Council who represents the Coastal ward, said: “These figures are absolutely breath-taking, bearing in mind the country’s struggling at the moment.

“These figures are really good and the scheme has my full support.”

Coun Callum Butler (Independent), who represents the Old Leake and Wrangle ward, said he would like to see the crowdfunding scheme promoted more.

He said: “I just think we need to advertise this a bit more. Is there any way we can put it out there?”

Emily Spicer, assistant director for housing and communities at the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, said: “We are currently providing information on the scheme. The team has also put together a new plan to support this over the next year.

“It will provide resources for the partnership to promote this.”