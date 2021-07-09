Community effort helps to brighten up Louth theatre wall

Rob Hall (artist), Sarah Hughes (Lincolnshire One Venues Participation Officer), and Tracey Mackenzie (theatre manager) with the mural

Theatre manager Tracey MacKenzie said: “Before lockdown, I decided it would be great to paint a mural on a rear wall at the theatre.

“Sarah Hughes, our Lincolnshire One Venues Connecting Communities project leader, ran some community workshops.

“We decided that the current project would be based around creating a community garden and mural to the rear of the building.

The mural at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth.

“As part of the workshop Sarah challenged the families to come up with a design to inspire the mural that would be painted. Rob Hall, one of Louth Riverhead’s talented set painters, agreed to paint the mural.

“A design was submitted and Rob Hall incorporated it into an incredible image.”

Tracey added: “During this difficult time when our theatre cannot be open for business as normal, we have managed to create this lovely project and the mural has just been completed. It’s amazing.”

During the recent half term break, families attended the theatre to paint and plant some flowers and edible plants into planters that were made from pallets, in addition to painting pebbles and creating clay decorations for the community garden.

