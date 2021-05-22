Community garden opened by Rasen mayor

Coun Stephen Bunney cuts the ribbon to officially open the kitchen garden, watched by Cathy Sirrett, left, and Nicky Brooksbank EMN-210518-102144001

With the help of local resident Cathy Sirrett, Nicky Brooksbank, owner of Nice & Naughty Cafe Bistro in the town’s Queen Street, is transforming an unloved area behind her shop to create a kitchen garden.

Nicky said: “We saw the space wasn’t being used, so we approached the landlord and he agreed to it being used as a kitchen garden.

“We want it to be a community space.

“People can adopt a plot to grow their own things and we are hoping to start an informal gardening club too.”

Nicky continued: “We know things like gardening help mental health – and that is something a lot of people need with after the past year.”

The kitchen garden will be kept as natural as possible, to help wildlife, as well as to grow vegetables and wildflowers.

Cathy said: “We have planting a few things which are quick growing to help the area look lush as quickly as possible. Runner beans, tomatoes, courgettes and squash are all there now.

“We are looking to add more herbs, but we would love people to get involved.”

The kitchen garden was officially opened on Monday by Market Rasen mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney.

He said: “This is a great asset to the town – providing an oasis, just a step away from the busy main street.

“This sort of project fits in very well with the Green agenda and making things sustainable – something we all need to look seriously at as we move forward.”

Nicky will be using items grown in the garden in the business and anyone who helps in the garden will benefit too.

She said: “The idea is that people who contribute can use the veg.

“Before covid, we were already running a food swap at Nice & Naughty, so anyone who had a glut of veg in their garden could bring it in and exchange it for, say, cake; this is just really an extension of that.”

The garden will only be open during business hours, as the area is shared with people in the neighbouring flats, who have also been supportive of the project.