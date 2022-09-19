Community gathers for National Moment of Reflection for Her late Majesty in Skegness

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye leading the silence in Tower Gardens.

A candlelit National Moment of Reflection took place in Tower Gardens at 8pm on Sunday night as part of a national one minute’s silence ahead of the State Funeral.

This vigil at the bandstand was led by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye and attended by local councillors as well as members of the public.

Just a week before, members of the community along with visitors had gathered in the same place in brilliant sunshine for the proclamation that Her Majesty had died and the country had a new King . Now the town was in darkness, with many businesses seemingly closing early as a tribute and the last faded remnants of bunting from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee cleared away.

Only a few Union Flags remained in town, flying at half-mast where they could out of respect.

Coun Tye thanked everyone for gathering in Tower Gardens for the brief vigil.

After a week when the town had paid their tributes with floral tributes and in words in the Book of Condolence it was a time where silence said more and the poignant minute began with a whistle.

"During the minute silence we will have an opportunity to reflection the lifetime of service which Her late Majesty devoted to the United Kingdom, the Realms and Territories and to the Commonwealth,” said Coun Tye.

"The Queen was sure in her faith and steadfast in her duty giving a constancy through 70 years of change. We will remember Her late Majesty with affection and gratitude.”

Amongst those in the crowd were Lee and Rachel Kirby of Skegness. Rachel said: “We just wanted to take a minute to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

"She was the only Queen we have ever known.”

For Lee it was also an important moment. “I was in the Navy and swore allegiance to the Queen. She was very special.”