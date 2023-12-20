The Lea Park 50th Anniversary Festival was funded by the scheme

Backed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, West Lindsey's Community Grant Scheme reflects a diverse range of community needs.

From enhancing play parks and village halls to supporting arts, culture, and crime prevention projects, there are so many groups being supported.

Projects spanning Keelby to Southrey to Gainsborough are being championed, addressing key aspects of community life.

The investment underscores a commitment to fostering community-led cohesion and development in West Lindsey.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “The scheme is a testament to the collaborative efforts in building stronger, more vibrant communities.

“Community organisations, empowered by the grant scheme, have shaped the projects that matter most to them.

“We have had a huge interest in our Community Grants Scheme with diverse projects from across the whole district, which will have a significant impact on our community spaces, groups and our residents.

“We look forward to seeing all the projects we have committed to support moving into the delivery phases.”

Some of the projects that have been supported to date include a Community festival at Lea and the village hall play park in Sturton By Stow.

As funded projects progress into the delivery phase, updates will be shared to showcase the outcomes of this initiative.

Grant White, communities manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “It's fantastic to see such a diverse range of projects applying for the Flagship Community Grant Scheme.

“While the grants are currently closed to new expressions of interest, the enthusiasm and innovation displayed by the community is truly inspiring.

“We can’t wait to follow the projects through to completion to see the tangible benefits they will bring to our communities.”