Community groups across Lincolnshire step closer to making change

Dr Andrew Fisher, an associate from Mutual Gain (left) with Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham at the launch of the Jolly's World Cafe.

At the end of 2021, the Mutual Gain Project held World Café events in four parts of the county – each designed to bring people together over tea and biscuits to talk about the issues their neighbourhoods face.

Events were held at Skegness, Sutton Bridge, Sleaford and South West Ward, Gainsborough with a view to creating an environment in which communities and service providers could discuss the challenges and issues that create barriers to making the public of Lincolnshire feel safe, reassured and supported.

Crowds turned out in their droves to support the pilot project and help forge a brighter future for their area, we entertained a diverse group of people from the community. Many created new friendships, shared concerns, realised the same concerns are shared by others and proposed ideas that generated real interest.

Feedback from the events has been processed in recent months and is being released in readiness for the next step in the project.

Funds have been raised and will continue to be raised to deliver on important projects put forward by members of the community.

These projects will be discussed at the participatory budgeting events.

Mark Housley, operational superintendent on East, said: “The events have been really positive.

“The next stage is to build on the momentum created and to support our communities to deliver some of their ideas.

“Over the last few months, a wider more diverse community have been engaged by Police, Local Authority, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (Mental Health), Social Care, We Are with You and many more.

“This is to begin the process of supporting the creation of cohesive community groups and it has also given us an insight into the thoughts, worries and needs of our community.

“The initial reports, published on our website today, identify concerns and propose simple interventions.

“It seems communities want to be helped to help themselves, they want to take more ownership, but just need a little leadership and management to help create momentum and structure.

“In respect of policing, it seems the public want more engagement and increased focus on prevent and responding to community needs.”

The county lead and contact for this programme is [email protected] If you are a member of the community, elected member, business or just interested, please contact him.