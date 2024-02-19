Coun Matt Boles, ward member for Gainsborough East at West Lindsey District Council, centre, visited the GoGro CIC Food4Thought project in Gainsborough

The projects include supporting animal assisted learning, a new tent for scouts, a befriending service and drama ‘drop-in sessions’ raising awareness of mental health and support available.

The council which is committed to improving and contributing to the positive health and wellbeing of all residents, supported the projects through its Community Grant Scheme.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “There are so many great innovative community-led projects being delivered that reach residents across the district, including those facing particular disadvantage or marginalisation.

“In order to improve and contribute to the positive health and wellbeing of all of our residents, we need to build on community knowledge and expertise and support community leadership.

“Community-led action on health and well-being is a priority within the Lincolnshire District Council’s Health and Well-Being Strategy.

“Our grants programme is crucial to help communities deliver projects that are needed in their local areas, and I wish them every success.”

Among the projects being supported is the GoGro CIC Food4Thought project in Gainsborough and Coun Matt Boles, ward member for Gainsborough East at West Lindsey District Council, visited them to see it for himself.

He said: “Their work on projects surrounding health and affordable eating and nature and the environment, is really creative and is helping to improve the lives of people across the West Lindsey.”

Rob Hewis and Eamonn Hunt, from GoGro CIC, said: “We are very grateful to West Lindsey District Council for supporting our community, food-based initiatives in Gainsborough.

“Through engagement with the local community, we will endeavour to develop, strengthen and deliver sustainable food-based initiatives.”