The telecom boxes on Linden Terrace, Gainsborough

The Community Art Project was organised by LEAP, a housing and support service for vulnerable people with a diverse range of needs, based in Gainsborough.

Inspired by a similar project run by LEAP at Lincoln Sincil Bank in 2018, the Gainsborough LEAP team approached the Stop Loan Shark Team for funding to paint colourful designs onto five telecoms boxes around Gainsborough’s South West Ward.

And after learning about the project, West Lindsey District Council offered to match the funding to add a further five boxes to the list.

Wanting the designs to be inspired by local residents of all ages, the LEAP team approached Benjamin Adlard School, Connexions Community Hub and other local partners with a challenge to come up with ideas and drawings for images to add to the boxes.

Following the receipt of some amazing submissions the designs were drawn up by Mia Monroe from Lincoln Art Ninjas.

The designs have now made it onto ten telecoms boxes across Gainsborough’s South West Ward with the support of more than 40 volunteers.

Heidi Walton, CEO at LEAP said: “We have been taken aback by all the volunteers who have supported the project and all the positive responses from the local community.

"It just shows how much a project like this was needed in the area.”

The Community Art Project aims to prevent local residents from falling into the hands of Loan Sharks and highlights the importance of seeking support and reporting Loan Sharks to the Stop Loan Sharks Team.

LEAP have created a Walking Map with a fun Family Quiz that will lead you to all ten of the boxes and you can download the map from www.leap.uk.com/get-your-walking-map.