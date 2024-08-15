Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of a community hub in Skegness are one of the latest groups to contribute to the Royal British Legion poppy appeal.

Skegness Public Living Room has been busy producing hundreds of knitted poppies, as well as creating a number of painted stones, for the ambitious display planned for the Clock Tower over the Remembrance period.

Samantha Smith, Community Engagement Officer at the hub for Platform Housing residents on The Meadows estate, said she was very proud of what had been achieved.

"We set up the public living room just over a year ago and we are always looking for ideas for the group to do,” she explained.

Members of Paltform Housing's Public Living Room in Skegness have been busy creating poppies for the Royal British Legion Remembrance display around the Clock Tower. RBL secretary Louise Clarkson went along to collect them.

"It was Karen Hendley and one of her friends, Elaine Burns , who saw that the Royal British Legion in Skegness were advertising for people to create poppies for a display in November.

"We just thought it was a great thing for our group to get involved in."

Karen said “I just thought with beimng local it would be a good thing for the group to do at our coffee mornings.

"We have done 327 poppies and 33 stones so far in about two months and will carry on making them.”

During the morning members handed them over to Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.

Thousands of poppies are needed for the Clock Tower display. To get involved, visit the RBL branch Facebook page.

Skegness Public Living Room was opened in partnership with Camerados in Clarke Way, Skegness in March last year. Coffee mornings for Platform Housing residents are run every Thursday between 10am and 12noon.