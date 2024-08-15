Community hub gets knitting for Skegness poppy appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Skegness Public Living Room has been busy producing hundreds of knitted poppies, as well as creating a number of painted stones, for the ambitious display planned for the Clock Tower over the Remembrance period.
Samantha Smith, Community Engagement Officer at the hub for Platform Housing residents on The Meadows estate, said she was very proud of what had been achieved.
"We set up the public living room just over a year ago and we are always looking for ideas for the group to do,” she explained.
"It was Karen Hendley and one of her friends, Elaine Burns , who saw that the Royal British Legion in Skegness were advertising for people to create poppies for a display in November.
"We just thought it was a great thing for our group to get involved in."
Karen said “I just thought with beimng local it would be a good thing for the group to do at our coffee mornings.
"We have done 327 poppies and 33 stones so far in about two months and will carry on making them.”
During the morning members handed them over to Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.
Thousands of poppies are needed for the Clock Tower display. To get involved, visit the RBL branch Facebook page.
- Skegness Public Living Room was opened in partnership with Camerados in Clarke Way, Skegness in March last year. Coffee mornings for Platform Housing residents are run every Thursday between 10am and 12noon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.