Community in Winthorpe comes in from the cold for free soup and activities in new warm space

Winnies Community Lounge, on Roman Bank in Winthorpe, opened its doors today (Thursday) offering hot drinks and some warm food – all completely free.
"I spotted the rail when I was driving by and popped in because I have just had a £200 electricity bill,” explained Sue, insisting community co-ordinator Jodi Bradbury accepted a donation for the dressing gown.
"I consider myself lucky at home because I am warm. But my grand-daughter is coming to stay and I got her a dressing gown from another charity shop that has washed up really lovely – I like to support charity shops.”
In spite of considering herself lucky, she says she is already being careful with her pennies and energy use.
"I have underfloor heating which I have on for a couple of hours and it stays warm in there if I keep the doors shut,” she said.
"It will be off in the evening, though, but wearing these dressing gowns – and with hot water bottles – my grand-daughter and I can still talk late into the evening and keep warm.”
Sue said she was determined to help her childrenm through the crisis.
" I struggled when I was young I’ve always been thrifty,” she said.” My children have mortgages and I want to help them because I don’t want them to lose their homes.
"I think everyone is going to have to be careful this winter.”
The warm space at Winnies is open on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm, when they will also be offering stew, and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.
"It’s all happened really quickly,” said Jodi. “We were fortunate to get nearly £9,000 funding from the National Grid for this, following an award of £135,000 over four years from the National Lottery, which includes help with utility bills so we can keep the heating on.
"Our volunteers are ready to welcome people and as well as an opportunity to keep warm and make new friends.”
Winnie's Community Lounge' is the brainchild of the Winthorpe Community Partnership, and has run out of the old Seathorne chapel on Roman Bank, by permission of the Methodist Church since 2019.
Anyone interested in helping should call Jodi Bradbury on 07738997000 or email [email protected]
East Lindsey District Council have also worked with partners to create a network of Warm Spaces.
Here is their list:
Alford Hub, 19 High Street, Alford LN13 9DS
Open Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm
Alford Library, 6 Market Place, Alford LN13 9AF
Open Tuesdays and Fridays 10am to 4pm
New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby, PE23 5DU
Open Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 12noon to 3pm, Wednesdays 7.30am to 3pm and Fridays 12noon to 3pm
Spilsby Christian Fellowship, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA
Coffee and chat - Thursdays 10am to 11.30am Term time
Inter-generational group - activities, refreshments. Meets on the 3rd Saturday each month
The Skegness Community Friendship Group at The Storehouse, North Parade, PE25 1BY
Meet weekly every Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm