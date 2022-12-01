Community in Winthorpe comes in from the cold for free soup and activities in new warm space

Sue had no idea she was walking into one of the latest warm spaces popping up along the coast to offer a refuge to residents worried about soaring energy bills and the cost of living.

Winnies Community Lounge, on Roman Bank in Winthorpe, opened its doors today (Thursday) offering hot drinks and some warm food – all completely free.

"I spotted the rail when I was driving by and popped in because I have just had a £200 electricity bill,” explained Sue, insisting community co-ordinator Jodi Bradbury accepted a donation for the dressing gown.

"I consider myself lucky at home because I am warm. But my grand-daughter is coming to stay and I got her a dressing gown from another charity shop that has washed up really lovely – I like to support charity shops.”

Community co-ordinator Jodi Bradbury preparing soup for visitors to the warm space.

In spite of considering herself lucky, she says she is already being careful with her pennies and energy use.

"I have underfloor heating which I have on for a couple of hours and it stays warm in there if I keep the doors shut,” she said.

"It will be off in the evening, though, but wearing these dressing gowns – and with hot water bottles – my grand-daughter and I can still talk late into the evening and keep warm.”

Sue said she was determined to help her childrenm through the crisis.

Sharon Ord showing Jodi the lap blankets she has made to help people keep warm this winter.

" I struggled when I was young I’ve always been thrifty,” she said.” My children have mortgages and I want to help them because I don’t want them to lose their homes.

"I think everyone is going to have to be careful this winter.”

The warm space at Winnies is open on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm, when they will also be offering stew, and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

"It’s all happened really quickly,” said Jodi. “We were fortunate to get nearly £9,000 funding from the National Grid for this, following an award of £135,000 over four years from the National Lottery, which includes help with utility bills so we can keep the heating on.

Residents are welcome to help themselves to an item of clothing from the warm rail.

"Our volunteers are ready to welcome people and as well as an opportunity to keep warm and make new friends.”

Winnie's Community Lounge' is the brainchild of the Winthorpe Community Partnership, and has run out of the old Seathorne chapel on Roman Bank, by permission of the Methodist Church since 2019.

Anyone interested in helping should call Jodi Bradbury on 07738997000 or email [email protected]

East Lindsey District Council have also worked with partners to create a network of Warm Spaces.

Here is their list:

Alford Hub, 19 High Street, Alford LN13 9DS

Open Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm

Alford Library, 6 Market Place, Alford LN13 9AF

Open Tuesdays and Fridays 10am to 4pm

New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby, PE23 5DU

Open Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 12noon to 3pm, Wednesdays 7.30am to 3pm and Fridays 12noon to 3pm

Spilsby Christian Fellowship, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA

Coffee and chat - Thursdays 10am to 11.30am Term time

Inter-generational group - activities, refreshments. Meets on the 3rd Saturday each month

The Skegness Community Friendship Group at The Storehouse, North Parade, PE25 1BY