Community is coming together to make Skegness gardens bloom
Skegness Town Council is delivering a project to make improvements to the ‘historically significant area’ of the gardens including central pathways, the pond and cascade, as well as providing sensory planting and equipment around the bandstand.
This is one of 13 projects included in £48 million worth of Town Deals linking Mablethorpe and Skegness. The restoration of the gardens is funded by the Connected Coast Board and is part of the Heritage Lincolnshire Town Centre Transformation.
Works are being carried out by GF Tomlinsons. Designs have been created by Influence
So far the deteriorating old central paths have been broken up and taken away and the pond has been emptied and the silt removed.
Town clerk Steve Larner commented: “The rain has not been helping but the project is still expected to finish before Easter.”
To help achieve this, a Community Planting Day around the bandstand is taking place today (Tuesday) from 11,30am until 1:30pm.
Lincolnshire Heritage will have a small display of the plans in the café where tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided.
Other groups and volunteers attending include GF Tomlinsons (Builders), Gleeds (construction/project consultants), Influence (Landscape Architects). SCAPE (Framework managers). Councillors T Burnham, J Sadler and S Royal, Members of the Connected Coast Board, County Care, Algitha Road Day Centre, Skegness Town Council employees, McDonalds staff and Destination Lincolnshire, plus members of the public