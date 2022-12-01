Community launches warm space  in Winthorpe offering free soup and stew

Winnies Community Lounge, on Roman Bank opens its doors to help people save on energy bills, meet new people, and join in with activities,
A hot drink and some warm food, including soup or stew will also be provided – all completely free.
Advertisement
The warm space is open on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.
Most Popular
It launches tomorrow (Thursday).at 10am.
Advertisement
'Winnie's Community Lounge' is the brainchild of the Winthorpe Community Partnership, and has run out of the old Seathorne chapel on Roman Bank, by permission of the Methodist Church since 2019.
A former tenants' association run through Waterloo Housing, the Partnership was established in 2016 and became a registered charity in 2017.. It is resident-led, working alongside local service providers, such as the police, housing,public health and children and youth services.
Advertisement
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Jodi Bradbury on 07738997000 or email [email protected]