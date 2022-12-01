Community launches warm space  in Winthorpe offering free soup and stew

A warm space is being launched by a community group in Winthorpe this week.

The community lounge at Winnie's which will be offering a warm space.

Winnies Community Lounge, on Roman Bank opens its doors to help people save on energy bills, meet new people, and join in with activities,

A hot drink and some warm food, including soup or stew will also be provided – all completely free.

The warm space is open on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

It launches tomorrow (Thursday).at 10am.

'Winnie's Community Lounge' is the brainchild of the Winthorpe Community Partnership, and has run out of the old Seathorne chapel on Roman Bank, by permission of the Methodist Church since 2019.

A former tenants' association run through Waterloo Housing, the Partnership was established in 2016 and became a registered charity in 2017.. It is resident-led, working alongside local service providers, such as the police, housing,public health and children and youth services.

