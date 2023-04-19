Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
7 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
21 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Community lounge in Winthorpe to host well-being market place to help residents be happier

A community lounge in Winthorpe is hosting a wellbeing market place this week to help residents live happier and healthier lives.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Winnie's Community Lounge in Winthorpe is hosting a well-being event.Winnie's Community Lounge in Winthorpe is hosting a well-being event.
Winnie's Community Lounge in Winthorpe is hosting a well-being event.

Winthorpe Community Partnership is a resident led collaboration between residents and service providers from NHS, Council, Police, Housing Association and others with the aims of providing the community with more choice, more opportunities and increase local knowledge and skills.

They also opened a warm space in December last year at the one of their two buildings on Roman Bank.

The wellbeing market place offers residents the chance to chat to local service providers over free refreshments.

Most Popular

Jodi Bradbury, Winthorpe Community Coordinator, said: “I attended a market place event at the Storehouse in Skegness last year.

"It was a fantastic event for local residents to see some of the services available.

"A lot of people don’t know what help and support is out there.”

The event takes place from 10am to 2pm. For more details call Jodi on 07738997000.

Related topics:PoliceCouncilNHS