Community lounge in Winthorpe to host well-being market place to help residents be happier

A community lounge in Winthorpe is hosting a wellbeing market place this week to help residents live happier and healthier lives.

Winthorpe Community Partnership is a resident led collaboration between residents and service providers from NHS, Council, Police, Housing Association and others with the aims of providing the community with more choice, more opportunities and increase local knowledge and skills.

They also opened a warm space in December last year at the one of their two buildings on Roman Bank.

The wellbeing market place offers residents the chance to chat to local service providers over free refreshments.

Jodi Bradbury, Winthorpe Community Coordinator, said: “I attended a market place event at the Storehouse in Skegness last year.

"It was a fantastic event for local residents to see some of the services available.

"A lot of people don’t know what help and support is out there.”