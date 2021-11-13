Community-minded ‘champions’ awarded in North Kesteven

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. The 2021 NK Community Champions Award winners Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134723001

A hard-working bowls club groundsman, a dedicated Ruskington eco-campaigner and a long-serving Sleaford Scout Leader were just some of the examples of the often-unsung efforts of people living and working in the district were were celebrated at the 2021 NK Community Champion Awards.

Held within the stunning surrounds of Doddington Hall’s Long Gallery on Wednesday, the evening saw 110-people come together in a Covid-conscious way to champion the contributions made by 36 finalists across an enlarged programme of 12 categories.

Celebrating the often-unsung efforts of people working quietly, tirelessly and voluntarily to make the lives of those around them - and indeed entire communities - better, the awards are an opportunity for North Kesteven District Council, the businesses and organisations which generously sponsor them and appreciative recipients of the work undertaken who nominate them to say thank you. The Sleaford Standard is a media partner of the event.

From almost 100 community-based nominations, a panel of judges - made up of sponsor representatives - selected three finalists and an ultimate winner in each category.

Finalists included an eight-year-old Sleaford girl who had spontaneously delivered crème eggs and flowers to her neighbours to bring some lockdown cheer; an octogenarian turning in a couple of hours’ hard labour every day to keep Metheringham bowls club running; the volunteers championing heritage at the International Bomber Command Centre; a group that covered Dunston in knitting to raise awareness of domestic abuse; a Ruskingotn woman and Sleaford Islamic Centre initiating donations drives for Afghan refugees; and ambassadors of improved mental, physical and environmental welfare.

This year a new Contribution to Climate Action Award was instituted and last year’s pop-up Coronavirus Response Award continued in the face of the ongoing need to protect and provide for communities.

The awards presentation was hosted by High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Claire Birch at her Doddington Hall home and compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134929001

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said it was ‘always a pleasure to see the vast wealth of volunteering, caring, sharing and thoughtful acts expressed by our Community Champions’.

“These awards are our small way of turning the spotlight on the selfless many who contribute so much to making our lives so much richer in North Kesteven.

“Against the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic, it was important to us to maintain a celebration of community endeavour, ensuring that those who continue to make our district such a special place to live are not overlooked or forgotten.

“Our 36 finalists and further nominees are representative of many more, who – without a thought for themselves – freely give thousands of hours for others in our district. From spearheading, coordinating and fulfilling phenomenal responses in the face of the pandemic; combatting loneliness in the lockdown, initiating climate action, championing better mental health; spending years motivating young people and sports enthusiasts and; raising the profile of community safety.”

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln, presented by Melvyn Prior of BBC Radio Lincolnshire Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134818001

In her welcome, council chairman Coun Susannah Barker-Milan said: “Those we applaud and award this evening represent only a tiny fraction of that immense contribution which continues – day and night, year in, year out – and characterises life locally.”

“Every one of the nominees – and especially you, our 36 finalists – is a winner in the affections of the broader community and this evening’s ceremony is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to you all,” she said.

On behalf of finalist Sleaford Islamic Centre, shortlisted for their expression of Community Spirit through an Afghan relief programme in addition to their regular community cohesion work, Shereen Ajumal summed up the ethos of the awards.

“When you join hands you can achieve so much more. You can achieve so much more when you join as a community,” she said.

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Good Neighbour Award, sponsored by Ringrose Law: Chris Banks, Sleaford Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134828001

Category winners were:

○ Good Neighbour: Chris Banks, from Sleaford – for showing continued consideration for his neighbours over a prolonged period and inspiring a new generation in thoughtful kind actions.

○ Young Achiever: Riley Pickwell, from Sleaford – for instigating at the age of 19 a new football club, establishing two teams and a new ground in support of enhanced mental health matters and active lifestyles.

○ Contribution to Art & Culture: Natalie Mason, from Sleaford’s William Alvey School – for investing countless hours and personal expense over and above her paid work in transforming the school’s air raid shelter into a community museum.

○ Contribution to Sport: John Davies from Metheringham – for investing countless hours, day in, day out, month in, year out in green keeping, maintenance and general duties to ensure the successful operation of Metheringham Bowls Club.

○ Contribution to Health & Wellbeing: Thomas Dunning from Waddington – as a mental health ambassador Tom is active in sharing his own mental health experiences in the hope of opening up dialogue and promoting access to support.

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Young Achiever Award, sponsored by Duncan & Toplis: Riley Pickwell, Sleaford Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134838001

○ Contribution to a Better Environment: Roberta Bray, from Ruskington – for her active promotion of wide-ranging environmental measures, not least the Plastic Free Sleaford community she instigated and promotes with great passion.

○ Contribution to Climate Action: Benjamin Willetts, from Skellingthorpe – for his carbon-conscious approach to growing organically in a manner which captures carbon, promotes enhanced soil-health, greater biodiversity and personal

wellbeing

○ Community Business: Manor Farm Shops, Leasingham – across five generations operating in a community-minded way, most notably in stepping up and continuing with a pandemic response to protect and provide for customers.

○ Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation: Helen Zealand, from Sleaford – Marking her 25th anniversary of dedicated leadership of Scouting in Sleaford, co-ordinating activities, planning and supporting other leaders.

○ Contribution to Community Safety: Dunston Yarn Bomb, Dunston – for initiating a creative approach to raising funds and awareness of domestic abuse, opening up dialogue and creating confidence for victims to reach out for support.

○ Community Spirit: Mark Reynolds, from North Hykeham – a life-long resident of the town, passionate about building community spirit and cohesion through events, adding colour and enthusing a broader volunteer response.

○ Coronavirus Response: Sage Gardener, at Eagle Hall – for the way in which the core group and volunteers committed to improvements in health and wellbeing entirely re-thought delivery mechanisms to ensure inclusivity, befriending and

therapeutic provision.

More information of what the winners’ and broader finalists’ community endeavours involve can be found at www.NKawards.org/newsA video presentation is at www.NKawards.org too.

The awards are only possible as a consequence of community-minded businesses investing their enthusiasm and financial commitment. Some have loyally contributed throughout the 11 years of Community Champions. This year they are. Ringrose Law, Duncan & Toplis, Lincs Inspire, BETTER, Branston Ltd, Doddington Hall & Gardens, Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant / Greencoat Capital, Banks Long & Co, Your Local Lincs Magazine, the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner, Lindum Group and North Kesteven District Council.

There was further input from Peachy Events, Chris Vaughan Photography and Bright Spark Studios.

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Contribution to Arts and Culture, sponsored by Lincs Inspire: Natalie Mason, Sleaford Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134848001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Contribution to Sport, sponsored by BETTER: John Davies, of Metheringham, but collected by his club chairman Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134858001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Contribution to a Better Environment, sponsored by Dodington Hall and Gardens: Roberta Bray, of Ruskington Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134908001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Contribution to Climate Action, sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy/Greencoat Capital: Ben Willetts, of Skellingthorpe Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134918001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Community Business Award, sponsored by Banks Long & Co: Gill Burton of Manor Farm Shops, Leasingham Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134736001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation, sponsored by Your Local Lincs Magazine: Helen Zealand, of Sleaford Scouts Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134746001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Contribution to Community Safety, sponsored by Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire: Pauline Moore on behalf of Dunston Yarn Bomb, Dunston Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134756001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Community Spirit Award, sponsored by Lindum Group: Mark Reynolds, North Hykeham Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134807001

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Coronavirus Response Award, sponsored by North Kesteven District Council: Sage Gardener, Eagle Hall Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC Date: November 10, 2021 EMN-211211-134713001