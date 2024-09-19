Community rallies over winter fuel payment cuts after Boston-area roofer makes pledge of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A roofer based near Boston has put forward £500 to help pensioners in his home village affected by the Government’s winter fuel payment cuts – prompting further shows of support.

​Phil Brown, 61, of Phil Brown Roofing, has pledged to donate £100 to five pensioners in Swineshead to help them stay warm this winter.

The move was inspired by the Government’s plans to remove winter fuel allowance for all but the most financially vulnerable pensioners.

Last Tuesday (September 10), an attempt to block the cuts failed in Parliament. The motion was defeated by 348 votes to 228, with 58 Labour MPs not participating.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Phil described the cuts as ‘totally wrong’.

“I thought I would do something about it,” he said.

He made his offer of support to villagers via a community forum, however, it would go on to be featured on BBC Look North and BBC Radio Lincolnshire. As a result of the exposure, a friend of Phil’s, former professional footballer Dennis Peacock, pledged to match his £500 donation.

“It was fantastic,” Phil said of the surprise show of support.

Since then, another £200 has been added to the total, thanks to £100 pledges from Phil’s stepfather and a friend.

The money is to be distributed via St Mary’s Church, Swineshead.

Phil encouraged anyone who, similarly, felt they needed to do something to help pensioners keep warm this winter as a result of the cuts, to see what they could do in their communities.

“Every little helps,” he said.