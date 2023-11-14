Community remember the fallen at this year's Remembrance Day events in Gainsborough

Residents across West Lindsey turned out to commemorate Remembrance Day at a number of events including Gainsborough.

A 1940s themed event was held to mark Remembrance Day in Gainsborough

A service was held at All Saints’ Parish Church followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial.

Vice chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matt Boles attended the Remembrance Sunday Service, held at All Saints’ Parish Church.

He said: “It was great to see so many people at the event and every year this number seems to get bigger and bigger.

“It was fantastic to see people from across the area and from all the different groups and organisations, all showing their respects as one.”

The council’s regular Farmers and Craft Market in Gainsborough took on a special Remembrance Day theme on Saturday, where an estimated 300 people gathered.

The Royal British Legion attended, collecting for the Poppy Collection and Appeal, and the Last Post and Reveille were played at 11am.

The crowds were entertained by the 1940s vintage close harmony trio, the LahDiDahs, who took people on a nostalgic trip back through their collection of war-time songs.

Nicola Marshall, West Lindsey District Council’s towns manager, said: “It was an amazing day, and it was good to see so many people there on what was such a poignant day.

“We hoped people were able to enjoy the war-time theme put on for the market and we thank everyone involved for making it such a memorable event.”

A special wall of remembrance was also available for people to craft their own poppies and add a message, there was a special display of vintage vehicles, and the 20th Century Living History Group re-enacting drills throughout the day.

The war-time theme continued with traders at the event, with vintage stalls set up alongside the regular traders, who once again offered the best in local, fresh, homemade and handmade produce.