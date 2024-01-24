Community still struggling to come to terms with tragic death of boy and dad in Skegness
Emotional words from a member of the community still struggling to come to terms with the tragic news that a boy of two had starved to death curled up in his pyjamas next to his 60-year-old dad’s body, in spite of concerns raised to the police by a social worker.
Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth, who lived in a basement flat in Skegness, had not been seen for 14 days when the landlady, Maria Clifton Plaice, made the shocking discovery on January 9. Only Skye, the family dog, had survived.
As more details emerged that Kenneth had died of a heart attack leaving Bronson alone and unable to get help, our readers demanded answers: ‘Where was the mother?’, ‘Where were the police?’ and ‘Why didn’t the police do more?’ – and two investigations have been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and Lincolnshire County Council.
However, with only an abandoned bucket and spade in the garden and floral tributes including teddies remaining outsde the property in Prince Alfred Avenue to remind us of the tragedy that took place there, the impact on the community remains raw.
Saulius Adomaitis shared his emotional thoughts on the tragedy with Lincolnshire World in a tribute he too asks for forgiveness in spite of not knowing the family.
“Poor little Bronson baby, I hope you are now in a better place where hunger and coldness do not exist,” he said.
"Our society has failed you; this world has failed you.
"In no circumstances should a human being be left alone in darkness without food or water, and you had to endure all of this at the tender age of two.
"Though I don't know your family and I am not your father, believe me, I grieve as if I were one.
"I hope you are now with your beloved father. Please forgive us all for what happened to you.”
Bronson’s mum, Sarah Piesse, 43, broke down in a video shared on Tik Tok in which she showed her tattoo bearing Bronson’s name.
"Bronson was so loving, he loved a cuddle,” she said. “He would wake up in the morning his arms straight up for a cuddle.
"He was always smiling – he was so cute and sweet. I know every mum says that but the little things he did were amazing.”
On Facebook, Bronson's older sister Melaniie Battersby wrote: “Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life. We love you Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother.”
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said the police and social services “did what they could” and welcomed the setting up of a Lincolnshire County Council “rapid review” inquiry to asses whether there were any failings before Bronson’s death.
Ms Battersby, who lives in Sheffield, said “I don’t place any blame at all on them.
“I believe that social services and the police did what they could within the powers that they had and the information that they were given.
“I’m glad that an inquiry is going to take place into whether there were any failings, missed opportunities. I’m really glad that is going to take place.”
She said of her father: “I know how proud he was of every single one of us. He absolutely doted on (Bronson). I think he loved doing what he was doing for him.
Speaking of her father, who she said had suffered a heart attack a few mnths earlier, she commented: “Seeing him with him, it was really, really heart-warming. It made me proud of my dad for what he was doing for his little boy.
“He tried his best for that little boy until his last breath.”
Following the referral of the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), DCC Julia Debenham said the deaths had “understandably captured the attention and hearts of the public. She said: “I would first of all like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby. “The full circumstances involved are now the subject of a review and details will be examined within that, which will determine if there are lessons for any agency to learn.
“What I would like to make clear is that we did respond to information supplied to us, but for reasons of transparency we have also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
"This is standard procedure, and they will be undertaking their own independent investigation. Any speculation around the exact actions of any agencies involved at this stage is premature, though I do understand why our communities want answers as soon as possible.“I know there are many questions about the exact actions that the police took, and we are limited in what we can say because of the pending inquiries.“I would like to reassure the public that where we get calls for concern in relation to children, we take necessary and appropriate action to make sure they are as safe as possible, which is always based on the best information and intelligence available to us.“Please be assured that once we have the results of the review and IOPC investigation we intend to publicise those so the public have full details of the circumstances, which I hope will provide clarity.”