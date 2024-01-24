Little Bronson Battersby and his father, Kenneth.

Emotional words from a member of the community still struggling to come to terms with the tragic news that a boy of two had starved to death curled up in his pyjamas next to his 60-year-old dad’s body, in spite of concerns raised to the police by a social worker.

Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth, who lived in a basement flat in Skegness, had not been seen for 14 days when the landlady, Maria Clifton Plaice, made the shocking discovery on January 9. Only Skye, the family dog, had survived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As more details emerged that Kenneth had died of a heart attack leaving Bronson alone and unable to get help, our readers demanded answers: ‘Where was the mother?’, ‘Where were the police?’ and ‘Why didn’t the police do more?’ – and two investigations have been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and Lincolnshire County Council.

Bronson with his mum, Sarah Piesse.

However, with only an abandoned bucket and spade in the garden and floral tributes including teddies remaining outsde the property in Prince Alfred Avenue to remind us of the tragedy that took place there, the impact on the community remains raw.

Saulius Adomaitis shared his emotional thoughts on the tragedy with Lincolnshire World in a tribute he too asks for forgiveness in spite of not knowing the family.

“Poor little Bronson baby, I hope you are now in a better place where hunger and coldness do not exist,” he said.

"Our society has failed you; this world has failed you.

The basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, where the bodies of Bronson Battersby and his father, Kenneth, were found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In no circumstances should a human being be left alone in darkness without food or water, and you had to endure all of this at the tender age of two.

"Though I don't know your family and I am not your father, believe me, I grieve as if I were one.

"I hope you are now with your beloved father. Please forgive us all for what happened to you.”

Bronson’s mum, Sarah Piesse, 43, broke down in a video shared on Tik Tok in which she showed her tattoo bearing Bronson’s name.

Flowers left by the door of the basement flat where the tragedy was discovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Bronson was so loving, he loved a cuddle,” she said. “He would wake up in the morning his arms straight up for a cuddle.

"He was always smiling – he was so cute and sweet. I know every mum says that but the little things he did were amazing.”

On Facebook, Bronson's older sister Melaniie Battersby wrote: “Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life. We love you Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said the police and social services “did what they could” and welcomed the setting up of a Lincolnshire County Council “rapid review” inquiry to asses whether there were any failings before Bronson’s death.

Teddies were left amongst the floral tributes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Battersby, who lives in Sheffield, said “I don’t place any blame at all on them.

“I believe that social services and the police did what they could within the powers that they had and the information that they were given.

“I’m glad that an inquiry is going to take place into whether there were any failings, missed opportunities. I’m really glad that is going to take place.”

She said of her father: “I know how proud he was of every single one of us. He absolutely doted on (Bronson). I think he loved doing what he was doing for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I'm glad that an inquiry is going to take place into whether there were any failings, missed opportunities. I'm really glad that is going to take place

Speaking of her father, who she said had suffered a heart attack a few mnths earlier, she commented: “Seeing him with him, it was really, really heart-warming. It made me proud of my dad for what he was doing for his little boy.

Floral tributes at the basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness.

“He tried his best for that little boy until his last breath.”

Following the referral of the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), DCC Julia Debenham said the deaths had “understandably captured the attention and hearts of the public. She said: “I would first of all like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby. “The full circumstances involved are now the subject of a review and details will be examined within that, which will determine if there are lessons for any agency to learn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What I would like to make clear is that we did respond to information supplied to us, but for reasons of transparency we have also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).