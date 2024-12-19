'Community summit' hosted by Louth and Horncastle MP to help pensioners and families

A ‘community summit’ was hosted by the MP for Louth and Horncastle to provide key information for pensioners and families.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative Victoria Atkins brought together representatives from organisations across her constituency to help connect residents with useful services and build local networks.

The summit was the third event of its kind that she has held and covered topics such as older people who are struggling with heating their homes after the government’s cut to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also reached out to isolated and lonely older residents, aimed to improve support for mental health and general wellbeing, boost access to banking and improve important life-skills such as managing money and debt.

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, hosted a 'community summit' to provide key information for local residents.

Ms Atkins said: “It was fantastic to see so many organisations represented from across the constituency.

“So many people work incredibly hard to ensure that members of our community are supported, and it was brilliant to be able to bring people together at this networking and information-sharing event.

“I ran a session focusing on support for pensioners because I know many people are very worried about coping with the loss of their Winter Fuel Payment. It was useful to hear how local organisations are stepping in to provide support for these vulnerable pensioners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some groups mentioned to the MP that recent changes to National Insurance contributions and the National Minimum Wage had added significant strains to their budgets.

Ms Atkins added: “I was deeply concerned to hear how many of our organisations are worried by the new government’s changes to National Insurance, which is why I have previously written to the Treasury on this issue.

"I will continue to push for answers about how the government will shelter our charities and community groups from this huge financial blow.

“I’d like to thank everyone who went along to the summit and contributed. I’m delighted to hear that so many people found it to be so useful.”