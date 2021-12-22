Community support for new B&M store in Mablethorpe

An artist’s impression of the proposed B&M store in Mablethorpe.

According to the Lindum Group Ltd, the construction company behind the plans, one hundred percent of people who responded to a consultation on the proposal said they would support the scheme.

Now, a formal planning application for a 14,000sqft shop on a 1.3 acre site to the east of Tuplin Road has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The Lindum Group has said up to 40 jobs will be created if it is approved.

The proposal includes a retail unit and 60 parking spaces, which would be accessed via an existing arm of the Peter Chambers Way roundabout.

In an official ‘Statement of Community Involvement’, which was submitted as part of the planning application, the Lindum Group states: “At the end of the consultation event, a total of 49 responses had been received.

Of these, 35 were sent via email, 13 given verbally over the phone to Lindum employees, and one through a letter in the post.

“The overwhelming response given to the consultation was one of strong support, with everyone who responded indicating that they would support a planning application.”

The most common reason for supporting the scheme was the desire to see a B&M store in Mablethorpe, while the second most common reason for support was the boost the scheme would have on the local economy.

The statement continued: “The Lindum Group welcome the level of support that has been received during the consultation event and consider the response to be clear evidence of local community support for the proposals.”