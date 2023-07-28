After a car crashed into the fence holding in their famous donkeys, the owners of Revesby estate have thanked the community for coming to their aid.

Fudge and Madonna.

The estate’s two donkeys Fudge and Madonna are much-loved by the community in Revesby and Mareham-le-Fen.

And when a car crashed into the fence surrounding their enclosure last week, the community sprang into action to keep them safe.

The fence was unfortunately badly damaged in the incident but luckily the donkeys were not harmed.

Peter Wiggins-Davies, CEO of Revesby Estate, said: “It was a dangerous situation as the donkeys could have drifted into the road.

“But luckily the residents came out and helped the lady in the car to make sure she was alright, and kept the donkeys in their field to make sure they didn’t wander out.

“They were fine thankfully, they’re very inquisitive donkeys so I’m surprised they didn’t try to wander further but they were too busy eating grass.”

Mr Wiggins-Davies has extended his thanks to the community who came to their famous donkeys’ aid:

“This is a perfect example of the community coming together and we’re very grateful for everyone’s help.”

The donkey’s fence is a traditional style of fencing which needs specialist mending, so they have been kept safe with some temporary fencing until it is mended later this week.