Community volunteers invited along to Mayor's celebration event in Boston

Boston’s Mayor is planning a special event to thank volunteers for all the work they do in their local communities.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:06 BST
Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian.Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian.
Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian.

The ‘Celebration of Volunteering’ hosted by Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, takes place at the Stump next Thursday, from 6.30pm.

A council spokesperson said: “This is an event to recognise, honour and thank you for everything you do within your local community.

"Please extend this invitation to all volunteers within your group/organisation.”

Light refreshments will be served on the evening.

Those who wish to attend, should contact Alison Hull, Civic and Member Services Officer, by Tuesday, May 16. Email [email protected] or call 01205 314500 – remembering to confirm the names of all attendees.

