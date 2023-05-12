Community volunteers invited along to Mayor's celebration event in Boston

Boston’s Mayor is planning a special event to thank volunteers for all the work they do in their local communities.

Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian.

The ‘Celebration of Volunteering’ hosted by Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, takes place at the Stump next Thursday, from 6.30pm.

A council spokesperson said: “This is an event to recognise, honour and thank you for everything you do within your local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Please extend this invitation to all volunteers within your group/organisation.”

Light refreshments will be served on the evening.