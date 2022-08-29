Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenter Kevin McCloud will be one of the stars at this year's event (Photo credit: Aaron Scott Richards Photography)

Hosted by TV presenter and design guru Kevin McCloud, Grand Designs Live will run over five days from October 5 to 9 at NEC Birmingham.

The year’s edition is set to include exciting new exhibitors and features, which will join the long-running favourites that have cemented the show as the go-to event for the thousands of visitors who have walked through the doors before.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want to build or renovate your own home or simply redecorate a room, visitors will find plenty of brilliant ideas and inspiration.

Always one of the most popular features at the show, Ask an Expert will return where you can book to discuss your build and renovation plans on a one-to-one basis with specialists in architecture, construction, finance, interior design and more.

The Grand Theatre in partnership with ABC+Warranty, is an entertaining and informative platform where you can hear from the likes of Kevin McCloud, Kunle Barker and various talks from households on the current season The Streets.

Also, not to be missed, The Self-Build Simplified talks will take place throughout the show in partnership with The Federation of Master Builders.

New to Grand Designs Live NEC, The Interior Stage, is the place to find a mix of upcycling workshops and demos, interior inspiration, makeovers, as well as talks on organised space and de-cluttering.

Don't miss this year's Grand Designs Live (Photo by Bircan Tulga Photography)

After the hugely successful launch at London ExCeL earlier this year, Green Living Live, in partnership with myenergi will make its debut at NEC, running alongside Grand Designs Live from October 5 to 9.

The standalone show is dedicated to bringing innovative and exciting new developments in sustainability with an unrivalled education, and insight into eco-friendly products and services from companies that put sustainability at the heart of their business.

All tickets to the show will also gain entry to Grand Designs Live.

Visitors can find products such as eco building materials, insulation, heating and renewable systems, furnishings, and electric car-charging equipment with hundreds of brands on show including Tata Steel – Catnic, Ripple Energy, Cocobolo and myenergi.

This year's Grand Designs Live is at Birmingham NEC from October 5 to 9. (Photo credit: Alistair Veryard Photography). Don't miss it.

Kevin McCloud’s popular Green Heroes will be displayed within Green Living Live with a brand new selection of the most revolutionary, useful eco-friendly gadgets and products on the market selected by Kevin himself.

The Sustainable Future Theatre and Advice Hub, will be a live stage where visitors will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and advice first hand from the experts on topics such as how to plan an eco-build or refit a house, advice on how to heat the home in a cost-effective way, how to source sustainable furnishings as well as advice tailored to every project.

With more brands yet to be announced, visitors can expect invaluable inspiration on everything from renovations to home builds, decorating and much more!

For more on what promises to be a superb event, go to https://www.granddesignslive.com/

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of the three pairs of tickets, answer the following question correctly: What is the name of the host of Grand Designs?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] before the closing date of 9am on September 12. Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website.

The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter.

To be eligible to win this prize, you MUST indicate on your competition entry that you are happy for us to share your details.

A maximum of two free adult tickets per household can be claimed. Tickets are for October 5 to 7 only, can only be claimed online and cannot be claimed by any other method.

Your name will be printed on the ticket. Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash, are not transferable and cannot be duplicated.

You must print your own tickets and show them at the entrance to Grand Designs Live on the date you have chosen.

Failure to print your tickets could result in refusal of entry. In the event of any dispute, the show’s