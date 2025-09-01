Complaints over England flags painted on roads and signs in Woodhall Spa

Complaints have been made by alarmed residents after the painting of England flags on roads, signs and road markings in Woodhall Spa.

The Cross Of St George symbols appeared over the weekend on streets such as The Broadway, King George Avenue and Stixwould Road.

One resident, retired 67-year-old widower Vivian Rhodie, labelled them “acts of vandalism” and said they were “deliberate acts of provocation and politicisation”.

Across the country, St George flags and Union Jacks have been springing up on public roads and buildings in what has been termed by an MP as ‘raising-the-flag-graffiti’.

A flag has been painted on the base of this lamp-post in Woodhall Spa.

Some say the flags have been put up or created by people motivated by pride in their country and by patriotism.

But many have linked them to far-right groups and say the flags are provacative at a time when tensions are running high over the issue of immigration and asylum-seekers.

Vivian said: “I don’t know who is responsible but I feel strongly about it.

"I find the symbols offensive because they are linked to slightly threatening messages, but in a cowardly way. There is an underlying, implied threat.

A Cross of St George symbol has been painted on this road sign in Woodhall Spa.

"I find it particularly annoying that one has been put on the newly restored road through the woods because that should be a happy place for reflection and for gentle and enjoyable walks. Now it has been vandalised and politicised.”

A statement by Lincolnshire Police suggested that the painted flags could be classed as criminal offences.

A spokesperson said: “We respect lawful expressions of patriotism. But the law, which is what guides our daily business, dictates that painting on the highway, including roundabouts, is an offence.

"Markings of any kind will be flagged to councils to remove in accordance with their own policies.

The England flag has been painted on to these road markings in Woodhall Spa.

"Where markings are used to target or intimidate people because of who they are, we will respond accordingly.

"We record and share information in line with the national statutory code – only when necessary and proportionate – while safeguarding free speech.”

Lincolnshire County Council is responsible for the ukpeep of public highways. But Coun Sean Matthews, the Reform UK leader of the council, says it won’t be removing the flags on public roads any time soon.

He said: “We love seeing this outpouring of national pride and although I would encourage people to fly flags at home rather than painting on our roads, we are not going to proactively repaint these because of the pressure it would add to our highways service.

A Cross of St George symbol has appeared on the newly-restored road through the woods in Woodhall Spa.

“These will be repainted as part of our usual maintenance programme.”

A church in Lincoln has been daubed with a painted six-foot tall St George flag, much to the horror of its vicar, the Rev Rachel Heskins.

The city’s Labour MP, Hamish Falconer, said the action was designed to “divide the community” rather than bring people together.

“Symbols carry power,” he said. “Displayed with good intent, they can inspire unity. But across Lincoln, we’ve seen so-called ‘raising the flag’ graffiti used not to invite but to exclude.

“Mrs Heskins is right to call it an attempt to intimidate. These acts have nothing to do with community pride. They are designed to divide.

“We must remain vigilant and ensure that our symbols are used to build bridges, not walls.”