Complaints Skegness foreshore gardens are being used as ‘toilet and dump for soiled nappies’

Councillors in Skegness are calling for better signage to public conveniences after complaints visitors are using foreshore gardens to relieve themselves after long journeys to the coast.

According to the Town Council, the problem has arisen since the entrance to the main central car park was moved from Tower Esplanade, where their are public toilets nearby, to the southern end of the seafront.

The public conveniences at that end of town were closed by East Lindsey District Council after claims the facility was being used for illicit activities and several incidents of vandalism, costing thousands of pounds.

However, over the summer councillors have received several complaints about the inconvenience this has caused – resulting in an agenda motion calling for the South Parade toilets to be re-opened being put forward at Wednesday’s town council meeting by Coun Paul Collins .

The problem has arisen since the closure of the South Parade toilets, councillors say.

“After considerable feedback from residents and visitors, Skegness Town Council calls upon East Lindsey District Council to reverse its short-sighted decision to close the toilets on

South Parade,” the motion said.

“Due to the changes made to the entrance of the main car park, toilets on south parade are needed more than ever.

"Residents on South Parade have been allowing visitors in need to use the toilets in their homes.

"Visitors have been using public areas in the South Parade to defecate and remove sanitary products and nappies.

"This is damaging Skegness as a visitor destination.”

The motion was seconded by Coun Mark Anderson, who said after his holidayings he was shocked that other resorts were “decades ahead” of Skegness in providing facilities.

"East Lindsey District Council take millions of pounds from the coast but close our facilities,” he complained. "It is not acceptable for visitors to travel four hours to Skegness and then have to run to find a toilet.”

Un the debate that followed it was pointed out that re-opening the toilets was unlikely as they had been incorporated into a council depot. Another suggestion was to install temporary toilets at the south end of town during the busy summer season.

