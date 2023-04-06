Anglian Water has offered reassurance after residents’ concerns about the number of tankers spotted in Skegness.

A tanker on Roman Bank heading towards the pumping station on Richmond Drive. Photo: Barry Robinson.

"People are seeing over 20 tankers day and night heading for the pumping station in Richmond Drive and then up the coast,” said Lite Bites cafe owner Barry Robinson, who kindly took this picture.

Speculation was also rife on social media, with concerns about the disposal of sewage as we approach the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Lincolnshire World spoke to Anglian Water about the concerns, and a spokesperson told us this: “Due to a small pumping repair we are tankering waste direct to the treatment works rather than it pumping underground as we normally do.

“There is no risk to any disruption to customer service levels in their homes or any problems with sewage levels in Skegness.

“We are working round the clock both to tanker and also to repair and are confident all will be resolved by Easter.

