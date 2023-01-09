Concern about noise from proposed outside stage on Skegness holiday park

Residents have raised concerns about a proposed outside stage at a Skegness holiday park.

Richmond Holiday Park in Skegness

In spite of the former Richmond Holiday Park being closed for winter notices have been attached to vans warning occupants of the proposed changes by new owners Bourne Leisure.

Operating under the brand Haven, the company has applied to East Lindsey District Council for permisison to refurbishment f central facilities and associated external areas. The purchase of Richmond Holiday Centre marks Haven' s first acquisition of a holiday park in six years following the growth in staycations. It is also the operator's first since its acquisition by Blackstone last year.

Plans include creation of new internal road and car parking area; the development of outdoor activities area to include container bar and yard, caravan sales show area, stage and screen, kart hire, and play area (with associated infrastructure, hard and soft landscaping and drainage works); the alteration and installation of external air handling equipment; and associated external alterations to existing buildings.

A statement reads: “The price premium holiday guests are prepared to pay has been recognised and experienced

by Bourne Leisure in recent years. As such, the Company aims to meet the new levels of

demand with improved levels of accommodation; park standards; services; entertainment;

eating establishments; and other facilities. Two examples of this investmenti include:

Skegness Holiday Park

• An application was submitted in September 2022 for the replacement of the existing

touring area at the Park (comprising 58 touring pitches) with 40 new static caravan

pitches

• An application for a western extension to the Park, comprising the delivery of 193 static

caravan pitches

• A new adventure village that was completed in 2020

• 37 new static caravan pitches – to be located in the north-east corner of the Park

Bourne Leisure (under its ‘Haven’ brand) now owns Richmond Holiday Centre and has

rebranded it as Haven Skegness Holiday Park (“SHP”). As part of the rebranding process,

Haven is seeking substantial investment to meet changing visitor

expectations.

2.7 SHP covers approximately 19 hectares and currently provides 935 static pitches and 58

touring pitches. SHP is located approximately 1km from Skegness town centre. Facilities within SHP include (amongst other things):

• Leisure complex;

• Family room bar & restaurant;

• Lounge bar;

• Old Town Tavern;

• Multi-Sports court

• A shop; and

• Arcade.

The main element of the proposed development will be the delivery of a new central piazza

area and the reconfiguration of internal vehicular access and parking arrangements. The

proposed piazza will include spaces for outdoor seating and will also comprise the following

facilities:

• Caravan sales show area;

• Stage and giant screen;

• Kart hire;

• Trampoline area;

• Container Bar and ‘Sweet Treats’ container/kiosk; and

• ‘Bark yard’

The delivery

of a new and high-quality central facilities area at SHP will enhance the Park’s

attractiveness to guests; new jobs will be created through construction and support will be

provided more widely to existing businesses within Skegness as a result of more guests

visiting SHP; the proposed landscaping scheme will secure ecological and visual amenity

benefits; and the reconfigured access/parking arrangements will improve accessibility and

