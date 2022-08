Have you seen Jamie-Leigh? Call police on 101.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for help to locale Jamie-Leigh, who is aged 14.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a description issued by police, they say Jamie-Leigh is described as white, slim, 5ft 4ins tall, with waist-length bleach-blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police say she may be wearing a short black dress and black trainers.