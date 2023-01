Concern is growing for a 44-year-old man who has gone missing in Skegness.

Shaun has been missing since Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating Shaun, who was last seen in the Skegness area yesterday morning (Sunday).

Shaun is described as white, of average build with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue zipped hoodie, denim jeans and blue Nike trainers.

