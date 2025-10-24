Concern grows for man, 61, from Horncastle

Concern is growing for Andy from Horncastle.

Concern is growing for a 61-year-old man who has gone missing from Horncastle.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Andy was last seen in the Market Place area on Thursday evening (23 October), at around 6pm.

He is described as a man of medium build, 6ft tall, with short brown hair, clean shaven and pale complexion. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark blue jeans and walking boots.

He also has connections to Woodhall Spa.

“We have concerns for his welfare, and we’d very much like him to contact us or his family to let us know that he’s ok,” police say.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information that could help the police’s search for him, is asked to call call 101 quoting PID 119133.