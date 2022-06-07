Concern grows for man missing from Louth

Concerns are growing for David, who has been missing from the Louth area since Saturday night.

Police are concerned for the welfare of David, a 55-year-old man, who went missing from Gresley Road in Louth at some point between 11.30pm on Saturday June 4 and 6.30am on Sunday June 5.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We hope that cameras in the local area could help to determine the direction he went in to aid our search efforts, as well as pinpoint the exact time he went missing.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are keen to hear from people with footage from properties located off the following roads: Newmarket, Stewton Lane, London Road, Horncastle Road and Wood Lane.

They are also keen for people to check their dashcam footage if they were in that area during the timescale provided.

The police statement said: “David left home on foot and does not have any money, mode of transport, or phone with him, and his family, and we, are extremely concerned for his welfare.”

He is believed to be on foot in the surrounding rural area.

David is white, 6ft 1” tall, with grey/dark hair, a dark goatee beard, and medium build.

He was wearing black jogging trousers, a black mid-length jacket and brown tan walking trainers.