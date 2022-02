Have you seen Steven? Call police on 101.

Steven, 37, was last seen in the Bailgate area of Lincoln two days ago, on February 24.

He is described as around 5ft 11ins in height, and is thought to be wearing a dark jacket, white shirt, black trousers and black shoes.