Concern grows for missing Chloe from Skegness
Concern is growing for a 17-year-old girl from Skegness who has been reported missing.
Chloe was last seen on Wednesday, August 24.
She is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.
When she was last seen she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.
Anyone who has any information as to where she may be is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 210 of 24 August.