Concern grows for missing Chloe from Skegness

Concern is growing for a 17-year-old girl from Skegness who has been reported missing.

By Chrissie Redford
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:17 am
Have you seen Chloe? Police would like to hear from you.
Chloe was last seen on Wednesday, August 24.

She is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.

When she was last seen she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.

Anyone who has any information as to where she may be is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 210 of 24 August.