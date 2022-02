Jamie was last seen heading towards Louth.

Jamie was reported as missing at around 2.30pm.

He is described as around six ft tall and has short dark grey and black hair. When he was last seen he was wearing glasses, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a grey top.

Witnesses say he was heading towards the Louth area in a silver Vauxhall Astra, registration number DY59 GKL.