Concern is growing for a 38-year old man who has been missing from Skegness since Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Mark was last seen at the train station.

Mark was last seen at Skegness Train Station and has not been in contact with anyone for seven days.

He is described as a white male, approximately five foot eight inches tall with long, grey dreadlocks and a brown goatee. He may be wearing a Rastafarian-style beanie.

Advertisement