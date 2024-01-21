Register
Concern grows for missing Petra last seen in Skegness

Concen is growing for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 21st Jan 2024, 09:13 GMT
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Petra.

Lincolnshire Police say she was last seen on Wednesday (17 January) and is believed to be wearing a black top, trousers, and white trainers.

Petra is described as having a slim build, is approximately 5ft2ins tall and has long, wavy blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 386 of 19 January in the subject line.