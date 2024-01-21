Concern grows for missing Petra last seen in Skegness
Concen is growing for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police say she was last seen on Wednesday (17 January) and is believed to be wearing a black top, trousers, and white trainers.
Petra is described as having a slim build, is approximately 5ft2ins tall and has long, wavy blonde hair.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 386 of 19 January in the subject line.