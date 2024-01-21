Concen is growing for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Skegness.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Petra.

Lincolnshire Police say she was last seen on Wednesday (17 January) and is believed to be wearing a black top, trousers, and white trainers.

Petra is described as having a slim build, is approximately 5ft2ins tall and has long, wavy blonde hair.