Concern grows for missing Stacey, 29, from Wainfleet

Missing - Stacey Jackson.

Stacey Jackson was last seen driving a blue Ford Focus, registration CK54WDX, in John Wesley Close at 2.37pm today (Monday).

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair tied in a bun. She was wearing a long black coat with leather sleeves.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in tracing her. A statement reads: "We are appealing for help to find Stacey Jackson to ensure she is safe and well."