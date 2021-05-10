Concern grows for missing Stacey, 29, from Wainfleet

Stacey Jackson was last seen driving a blue Ford Focus, registration CK54WDX, in John Wesley Close at 2.37pm today (Monday).
She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair tied in a bun. She was wearing a long black coat with leather sleeves.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in tracing her. A statement reads: "We are appealing for help to find Stacey Jackson to ensure she is safe and well."
Anyone who has seen Stacey or her vehicle, or knows where she is, is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 279 of 10th May.