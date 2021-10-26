Concern grows for missing teenager last seen in Skegness area

Have you seen Kimberly, Call police on 101.

Kimberly,15, was last seen in the Skegness area on Sunday at around 12pm.

She is described as around 5ft 4in tall, with brown wavey hair, and was last seen wearing a green Parka coat, grey jumper, grey jeans or tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. She was carrying a pink Slazenger holdall and a blue handbag.

Police believe Kimberly may have taken a train to Nottingham, then gone on to Bath in Avon and Somerset.