Have you seen Tracey? Email police on 101 quoting reference number 90 of 6 August.

She was wearing a grey / blue hoodie, blue jeans, blue Nike trainers and was carrying a white ‘ikea style’ bag with flowers on.

Tracey is approximately 5ft 7 to 8 inches in height and has a medium build. She has long blonde hair that could be up in a ponytail.