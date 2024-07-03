MISSING - Trevor, 61.

Concern is growing for a 61-year-old man missing from the Spilsby area.

Trevor, pictured, was last seen three days ago (29 June) at around 7.30am.

Lincolnshire Police says officers have been carrying out searches in the local area and now hope that an appeal to the public might be of assistance.

Described as white with short grey hair, he is around 5ft 10” tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing dark jacket, beige trousers carrying a shopping bag, and is not believed to have travelled out of the county.