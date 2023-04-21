Ollie is described as having a medium build, around five foot 11 inches tall, with straight, light brown hair.
First reported missing on Monday, April 17, he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Officers believe he may have travelled to Milton Keynes and Norfolk and are following up on further lines of inquiry to find Ollie.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 514 of April 17.