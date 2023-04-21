Lincolnshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old, who has been reported missing from Sleaford.

Have you seen Ollie - missing from Sleaford?

Ollie is described as having a medium build, around five foot 11 inches tall, with straight, light brown hair.

First reported missing on Monday, April 17, he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Milton Keynes and Norfolk and are following up on further lines of inquiry to find Ollie.