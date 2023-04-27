Concerns grow following news Bupa is to close its Skegness dental practice

Residents have expressed concerns about accessing dental care in Skegness after it was announced Bupa Dental Care was closing next month.

Patients were notified at the beginning of the month that appointments after Friday, June 30, would be cancelled,

It was also suggested they should contact the NHS website to make alternative arrangements.

However, when Lincolnshire World visited the website, none of the local dentists listed were accepting new patents.

After we announced the closure on our website, resident Jackie McAlindon told us: “I tried to get a NHS dentist after being told my dentist which is Bupa was closing.

"There is no NHS dentist taking on new patients In Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Cambridgeshire. What are we meant to do?”

Tina Stevenson said: “I had to get my teen’s braces private as NHS consultant retired and no-one replaced him. It cost nearly £3,000 and I’m still paying off and now told they are closing the Bupa branch in Skegness so I have no idea where we will go as no-one accepting NHS patients.”

Susie Susanne Bell told us: “My daughter had braces fitted in December 2019. She was next seen in June 2020 because of Covid, then didn’t see an orthodontist until February 2023 because he retired and they literally had no-one to see her.

"We are having to travel to Gainsborough now from Skegness every six to eight weeks to get her treatment finished. As a family we haven’t been able to see a dentist, for over three years as they aren’t doing routine check-ups anymore.”

Bupa says it has been forced to make the changes due to difficulty recruiting dentists, as well as higher energy costs.

General manager for Bupa Dental Care Mark Allan previously said: “We fully understand the impact the decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.

“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”

