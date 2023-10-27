"The risks both to the person and the building are very real, so please stay away.”

People are being urged to heed warning notices, respect safety fencing and stay away from St Botolph's Church in Skidbrooke, due to concerns about the condition of the building.

As part of regular monitoring, it has been found that the ancient structure, which dates to the 13th century, has moved notably over the last few months and urgent works to stabilise the building are needed. Image: The Historic England Archive

As part of regular monitoring, The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) has found that the ancient structure, which dates to the 13th century, has moved notably over the last few months and urgent works to stabilise the building are needed.

Craig McHugh, Conservation Projects Manager at CCT explained: "The building has shifted periodically since it came into our care in 1975 and it's almost certainly been moving for longer than that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Changes made to enlarge the church in the past and the draining of the marshes in the last century have combined to make the building vulnerable to subsidence after periods of dry weather, a pattern that is now fuelled by climate change."

Historic England described the building as being subject to heritage crime and in a ruinous state. Image: Historic England Archive

Last year, Historic England added the church to its Heritage at Risk Register.

Mark Sproat, Interim Head of Region, North at CCT said: "St Botolph’s is a beautiful and peaceful church, set in magnificent isolation in the Lincolnshire marshland. Unfortunately, its isolated location has led to antisocial behaviour resulting in damage to the historic fabric of the building.

"CCT cares for 357 buildings across England and St Botolph’s is our most vulnerable and vandalised church. We are now having to take emergency structural stabilisation measures to secure the building until further investigations and repairs can be carried out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Sproat continued: “We have informed Lincolnshire Police of the situation, who we hope will carry out extra patrols in the area to ensure public safety.

"We’d also like to ask local residents to be extra vigilant and report any activity at the site to CCT or Lincolnshire Police.

"The risks both to the person and the building are very real, so please stay away.”

The Churches Conservation Trust is the national charity protecting historic churches at risk. Its purpose is to look after the churches placed in its care for the benefit of the nation and their local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement