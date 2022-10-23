Concerns over missing pensioner
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Thomas, who was reported missing from the Faldingworth area on Friday, October 21.
The 86-year-old is of a medium build with short grey hair, is clean shaven with blue eyes and is five foot 10 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue gilet, dark blue trousers and Velcro slipper style shoes.
He is hard of hearing and may not have his hearing aids with him.
He is believed to have travelled in his vehicle, a white Audi Q3 with the registration WN67 VLW.
If you have seen him or his vehicle, please get in touch with Lincolnshire police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] , quoting incident 250 of October 21.