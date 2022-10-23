Thomas has been missing since October 21

The 86-year-old is of a medium build with short grey hair, is clean shaven with blue eyes and is five foot 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue gilet, dark blue trousers and Velcro slipper style shoes.

He is hard of hearing and may not have his hearing aids with him.

He is believed to have travelled in his vehicle, a white Audi Q3 with the registration WN67 VLW.

Advertisement