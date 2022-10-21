Police officers were called to reports that a man dressed in a grey tracksuit had approached the front of the victim’s property in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, holding two pieces of concrete.

The offender is then reported to have thrown both pieces of concrete at the property, one of which smashed a downstairs window.

The concrete went into the front room, spraying glass inside the room which then caused further damage to items inside the room.

Concrete was thrown through the window of a house in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough

Advertisement

The incident happened at around 8.55pm on Sunday, October 9.

The victim was in the house and had been in the room shortly before the incident occurred. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Lincolnshire Police are now investigating this as criminal damage, and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or may have captured this on CCTV, or have dashcam or doorbell footage.

They would also be keen to hear from anyone who may captured footage of a man in a grey tracksuit with the hood up in the surrounding area a short time before or after the incident.

Advertisement

The victim, who is in their 80’s has been targeted twice in recent months.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of each incident, but we are considering whether the incidents are linked.”

This is the latest incident in a spate of criminal damage reports which have been received in the Gainsborough area over the past few weeks.

The police have taken reports of damage to vehicles on Corringham Road, Garfield Steet and Forster Street, where witnesses have seen a rider and passenger on a moped, and using items described as a goal post, and a weapon believed to be an axe to damage cars.

Advertisement