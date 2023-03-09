Conditional discharge for man who stole timber worth hundreds of pounds from Mablethorpe building site

​​A man who stole timber worth hundreds of pounds from a Mablethorpe building site has been given a conditional discharge.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Dillon took the wood to build a lean-to, he told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 8).

He pleaded guilty to theft from a Lindum Group site between February 11 and 16.

The 43-year-old also admitted possession of class A drug methadone.

Dillon was living near the site at the time of the offences but is now homeless, he told the court.

Prosecutor Paul Wood said: “Police got some information on February 15 that Mr Dillon might have in his possession some wood that had been taken from a building site in Tuplin Road, Mablethorpe.

“Over the weekend a number of lengths of 4x2 and 2x2 had gone missing, along with two wheelbarrows.

“The wheelbarrows were rather old and had possibly been used to transport the articles.”

Police also found the methadone during a search of the house in Peter Chambers Way.

In mitigation, Dillon said he had taken the timber to build a more stable lean-to at his partner’s home.

He said the methadone was old as he had not been on a prescription for a long time, having kicked a ten-year heroin habit.

Magistrates decided not to punish Dillon for these offences at this time and gave him the 12-month conditional discharge.

