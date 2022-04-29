Coningsby and Tattershall Lions thank community for Ukraine efforts

Tattershall Primary school children with their Ukraine donations.

Four schools – St Michael’s Coningsby, Holy Trinity Tattershall, Tattershall Primary and

Toynton – collected items for the Ukraine refugee and displaced persons appeal, with items donated including baby bottles and milk and food, toiletries, food, medications and first aid products.

The Lions also launched a monetary appeal for the Ukrainian refugees, and £780 was raised online and the club donated a further £2,000 through the International Foundation

to Lions.

A spokesman for the Lions said: “The Lions would like to thank everyone, who has donated items including the parents and pupils, for supporting the Ukrainian appeal.

"Lions are volunteers; we have no overhead costs so all of your donations goes towards helping the needy and in this case the Ukrainian refugees, so thank you all very much indeed for your generosity and support however you have chosen to give.

"The refugee crisis will be an ongoing so please get in touch if you feel that you

can help.”

To raise more funds for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Coningsby & Tattershall Lions will be providing and selling refreshments to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees at

Jacqueline’s at Tattershall Fayre on Sunday May 1, where a selection of hot and cold food

including home made cakes will be available.

On top of their international work for the Ukraine appeal, the Lions have also been busy here in the Wolds as they have been collecting pre-loved and no longer used spectacles, which can be placed into the all-weather box outside the Lions den at .

Other upcoming Lions events include a Car Boot Sale at Tattershall Village Hall on

Bank Holiday Monday May 2, and a dance will also take place at Coningsby Community Hall on Saturday May 7. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 each and on sale now at the Cutting Cupboard in Coningsby and the Richard Sivill Gallery in Tattershall.

On Saturday May 14, a Plant Sale will also be held at the Lions Den. If you have any