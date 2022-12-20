Coningsby & Tattershall Lions thank community following toy appeal

A staggering four car loads were collected from various residents, businesses and community groups and taken to be shared to local charity Horncastle Children's LinksBarnes Wallis Academy collected more 100 gifts alone, while Holy Trinity primary school in Tattershall and Coningsby St Michael's also donated gifts.Tattershall Farm Park donated two car loads of gifts and stocking fillers for the Lions appeal, while the Coop’s Tattershall branch donated home made giftsGifts were either dropped off at Tracey at the Cutting Cupboard, Lions Den or delivered to a Lions house or collected.Club President Lion Peter Green has extended his thanks to everyone in the localcommunity who has supported this Appeal.