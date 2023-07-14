Coningsby & Tattershall Lions's fundraising Beer Festival coming up

​Enjoying your favourite beers while raising money for a good cause seems like the best way to spend a weekend.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club's Beer & Cider Festival.

​Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club will be holding a Beer & Cider Festival to raise funds for charity at Tattershall Village Hall on Friday August 4 from 5pm to 11pm, and Saturday August 5 from 12 noon to 11pm.

There will be Craft beers and from across the UK on offer, including here in Lincolnshire, as well as wines, prosecco and soft drinks plus hot and cold food served throughout, including a barbecue with local Papworths’ burgers and sausages!!

