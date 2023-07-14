Register
Coningsby & Tattershall Lions's fundraising Beer Festival coming up

​Enjoying your favourite beers while raising money for a good cause seems like the best way to spend a weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club's Beer & Cider Festival.Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club's Beer & Cider Festival.
Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club's Beer & Cider Festival.

​Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club will be holding a Beer & Cider Festival to raise funds for charity at Tattershall Village Hall on Friday August 4 from 5pm to 11pm, and Saturday August 5 from 12 noon to 11pm.

There will be Craft beers and from across the UK on offer, including here in Lincolnshire, as well as wines, prosecco and soft drinks plus hot and cold food served throughout, including a barbecue with local Papworths’ burgers and sausages!!

Over the weekend there will be a variety of local bands and vocalists entertaining us with original pop rock; country pop rock originals and covers; traditional Irish country, and Lincolnshire based folk, and all are invited to come and help raise funds.

